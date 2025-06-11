Indiana Jones' whip, Kane's Rosebud sled and Culkin's 'Home Alone' snow cap are going up for auction

The Rosebud sled from the title character's childhood sits at the center of Orson Welles' 1941 ''Citizen Kane." It's the last word tycoon Charles Foster Kane speaks before his death at the opening of the film that is regarded by many critics groups as the greatest ever made. Long thought lost, the sled is one of three of the prop known to have survived. It's owned by ''Gremlins'' director Joe Dante, who stumbled on it when he was filming on the former RKO Pictures lot in 1984. Dante wasn't a collector, but knew the value of the sled and quietly preserved it for decades, putting it as an Easter egg into four of his own films.