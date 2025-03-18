Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

Darian DeVries grew up in Iowa, an admirer of the Indiana Hoosiers.
Now he’s in charge of the program.
Just two days after his West Virginia team and the Hoosiers were both left out of the NCAA Tournament, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson announced he has hired the 49-year-old DeVries to replace Mike Woodson. DeVries is scheduled to be introduced at Wednesday morning news conference.
‘‘This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America,‘’ DeVries said in a statement, explaining why left the Mountaineers after just one season. ‘’There’s a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s a desire that as a coach I share.‘’
DeVries has spent 24 seasons as a college coach, the last seven as a head coach. He went 19-13 with the Mountaineers just one season after they finished 9-23 and last in the Big 12.
He spent the previous six years in his home state, helping Drake achieve new heights by winning two Missouri Valley Conference regular season league titles and two league tournament titles while posting a 150-55 mark.
Indiana announced Woodson’s departure last month. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA tourney in each of Woodson’s final two seasons, prompting Indiana fans to sour on the one-time Indiana basketball star and Bob Knight protege.
Dolson said he was seeking specific criteria from Woodson’s replacement and DeVries hit — or exceeded — those expectations in virtually every form.