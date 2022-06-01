Indiana Fever (3-8, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (1-7, 1-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the New York Liberty after Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points in the Fever's 87-75 loss to the Washington Mystics.

New York finished 7-9 at home and 6-9 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Liberty shot 42.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana finished 6-26 overall and 4-11 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Fever averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 14.7 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.