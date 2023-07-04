Indiana Fever (5-11, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-9, 6-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to break its four-game slide with a win against Minnesota.

The Lynx have gone 2-5 in home games. Minnesota is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fever are 4-6 in road games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 71-69 on June 10, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 22 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.