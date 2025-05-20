Wires

Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years

Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years.

The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 6:13AM

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years

Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years.

Wires

Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, local health officials say

Wires

Australian central bank reduces benchmark interest rate to 3.85% in second quarter percentage point cut this year