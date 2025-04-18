Indiana begins playoffs against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 224.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers host first series matchup
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Indiana and Milwaukee tied the regular season series 0-0.
The Pacers are 10-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 9.2.
The Bucks have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.7% from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.
The Pacers average 117.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 113.0 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.