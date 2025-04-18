Sports

Indiana begins playoffs against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 6:23AM

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Indiana and Milwaukee tied the regular season series 0-0.

The Pacers are 10-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 9.2.

The Bucks have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.7% from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Pacers average 117.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 113.0 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 51.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 122.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: day to day (toe).

Bucks: Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (wrist), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (knee), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

