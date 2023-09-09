Minnesota Lynx (19-19, 12-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-27, 5-15 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx take on Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever in cross-conference action.

The Fever have gone 5-14 at home. Indiana is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lynx have gone 10-9 away from home. Minnesota averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 9- when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Fever won 91-73 in the last matchup on Aug. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder), Kristy Wallace: out (knee).

Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.