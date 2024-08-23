KYIV, Ukraine — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 23, 2024 at 6:40AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.