Indian-controlled Kashmir has been the scene of many violent attacks in past decades

May 14, 2002: As U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Christina B. Rocca was visiting India, three militants hurled grenades from a bus at an army station in Kaluchak, Jammu-Kashmir. They then opened fire on other passengers on the bus and entered the military station. They shot security personnel, as well as women and children living in the residential complex, killing a total of 36 people before they were killed themselves.