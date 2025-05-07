Wires

Indian army says 3 civilians have been killed in shelling by Pakistani troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 12:46AM

NEW DELHI — Indian army says 3 civilians have been killed in shelling by Pakistani troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

