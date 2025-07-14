India wants air conditioners to be made with milder temperature settings to save energy

''Overall, I think it's good to try and save energy, but at the same time I hope the government makes sure people are not too inconvenienced,'' said Vikram Kannan, a 37-year-old teacher who lives in the humid southern city of Chennai with his wife and 4-year-old daughter. ''Sometimes there is no choice but to set a low air conditioner temperature in cities like Chennai because it's just way too hot and humid. My daughter gets heat pimples at times if we don't do this."