NEW DELHI — India says it targeted Pakistani military bases after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at Indian air bases.
The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 5:43AM
Pakistan's foreign minister says his country would consider de-escalation if India does not carry out further attacks
