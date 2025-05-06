NEW DELHI — India says it has launched airstrikes against militant infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.
India says it has launched airstrikes against militant infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir
India says it has launched airstrikes against militant infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.
The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 8:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
India says it has launched airstrikes against militant infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir
India says it has launched airstrikes against militant infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.