NEW DELHI — India's confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.
The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. with more than 8.8 million infections.
The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
Minneapolis Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
Minneapolis Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million, behind US
India's confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.
World
Mexican search group finds 59 bodies in clandestine pits
A Mexican search group said Wednesday that it found 59 bodies in a series of clandestine burial pits in the north-central state of Guanajuato and that more could still be excavated.
Business
Asian shares lower, US futures up after S&P 500 sinks 3.5%
Asian shares declined Thursday and U.S. futures turned higher after the S&P 500 slid 3.5% overnight for its biggest drop since June.The selling in U.S.…
World
Pompeo, in Indonesia, renews China attacks as US vote looms
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed the Trump administration's rhetorical onslaught against China in Indonesia on Thursday as the American presidential election looms.
World
8 killed, 42 missing in landslides in typhoon-hit Vietnam
Landslides set off by Typhoon Molave killed at least eight people with 42 others missing in central Vietnam, state media said Thursday.