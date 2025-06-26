India rejects signing Shanghai Cooperation Organization statement seen as pro-Pakistan

NEW DELHI — Beijing's bid for enhanced regional leadership suffered a setback Thursday when India rejected signing a joint statement put before members of the China-backed Shanghai Cooperation Organization, saying it was pro-Pakistan in not mentioning April's terror attack on Indian tourists.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the statement diluted India's position on critical issues such as terrorism and regional security, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.
India blames Pakistan for backing the gunmen behind the April 22 killing of 26 people, most of them Indian Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir, and has described it as a terror attack. Islamabad denies the charge.
Singh alleged that the joint statement ''suited Pakistan's narrative'' because it did not include that attack but mentioned militant activities in Balochistan, the person said. Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of backing Balochistan freedom movement, allegations that India denies.
The signing ceremony came during a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional grouping formed by China and Russia to counter U.S. influence in Asia.
China has largely taken over running the SCO, staging joint drills and holding summits, while Russia is embroiled in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and international isolation.
While little known globally, the SCO has become one of China's main instruments to expand its political and economic reach into areas traditionally neutral, such as India, or closely linked to Russia such as Central Asia.
Thursday's meeting took place in the east China city of Qingdao, home to China's northern fleet.