NEW DELHI — India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 2:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.