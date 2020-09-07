NEW DELHI — India became the second worst-hit country by the pandemic on Monday as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states as the government pushes to sustain a weakened economy.
The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases. India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million.
India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642.
India has been recording the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as the government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.
Almost 300 Rohingya found on beach in Indonesia's Aceh
Almost 300 Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia's Aceh province Monday and were evacuated by military, police and Red Cross volunteers, authorities said.
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering islands in southern Japan. More than 20 people were injured.
New Zealand government to honor Maori New Year if reelected
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will create a new public holiday to celebrate the Maori New Year if it is reelected next month.
Asia Today: Beijing holds trade fair, hot spots see declines
Organizers reported strong turnout at an event in Beijing billed as the first hybrid online and in-person trade show staged since the coronavirus pandemic began.