NEW DELHI — India on Sunday observed a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings.
Official entertainment events were also canceled "as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Elizabeth "a stalwart of our times."
Britain ended two centuries of colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.
