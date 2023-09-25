More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Weather
Afternoon forecast: More rain on the way, high 67
There's a good chance for more showers and storms later Monday afternoon into evening.
Duluth
Duluth roads reopen after weekend flooding as rain continues
It's been the wettest 3-day period since historic 2012 flood.
St. Paul
Ramsey County authorities planning 'full court press' on nonfatal shooting investigations
Law enforcement agencies from St. Paul to Mounds View have expressed interest in the joint initiative.
Gophers
Gophers freshman Darius Taylor's status uncertain for Louisiana game
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck did not give a specific update for injured running back Darius Taylor in Monday morning's news conference.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: She's a scorer, except when she's not
Jenna Maloy, a midfielder on her club team, has 15 goals and seven assists as a forward for White Bear Lake.