India is preparing to launch its delayed census, including controversial questions about caste

NEW DELHI — India will start counting its vast population in a mammoth exercise starting next year. The first census in 16 years will be conducted digitally and include controversial questions about caste for the first time since independence.
The Home Ministry announced plans to conduct a two-stage count ending March 1, 2027 in a statement Wednesday night.
India's last official census in 2011 counted 1.21 billion people. The country's population is now estimated to be well over 1.4 billion, making it the world's most populous country, according to the U.N.'s Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
The once-in-a-decade population survey was originally due in 2021 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical hurdles.
Here's a look at what goes into India's census and why it matters.
The census shapes welfare policies and representation
The official count of the country's people is used to allocate many of India's welfare programs and other policies.
It could also pave the way for redrawing the political landscape of India as seats are added to the lower house of Parliament and state legislatures to represent a larger population.