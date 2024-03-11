NEW DELHI — India has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.
The missile is equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
India has been developing its medium- and long-range missile systems since the 1990s as its strategic competition with China grows.
