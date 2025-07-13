India bowlers dominate England on lively fourth morning at Lord's

LONDON — India collected four wickets and England stumbled to 98-4 by lunch on a lively fourth morning of the third test at Lord's on Sunday.
Mohammed Siraj took two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep got the others.
Joe Root was 17 not out at the interval with captain Ben Stokes on 2 and England was leading by 98 runs in its second innings.
The pitch was offering plenty for the seamers with deliveries flying off a length, rearing up almost dangerously. It was such a minefield that England seemed fortunate to lose only two wickets in the first hour while Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj hurled the new ball.
In Bumrah's five-over morning spell, he smashed Zac Crawley twice on the gloves and conceded three boundaries but all of them were uncontrolled edges. Siraj took the wickets from the other end.
Ben Duckett went first on 12, swatting straight to mid-on. Siraj followed through by screaming ''Come on'' twice in Duckett's face and they brushed shoulders.
It seemed to be a hangover from the first episode of spikiness in the series at the end of Saturday's play. India was riled by Crawley's deliberate time-wasting to prevent India from bowling more than one over.
Siraj then got Ollie Pope next for 4, lbw to one that nipped back and would have hit the top of middle and leg. Siraj successfully reviewed to overturn the umpire's not out decision.