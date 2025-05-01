India and Pakistan face their latest crisis. Here's a look at their history of armed conflict

NEW DELHI — A deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir last week has plunged relations between India and Pakistan to new lows, with both sides hinting at imminent military action.
India accuses Pakistan of backing the massacre, in which 26 men, mostly Indian Hindus, were killed, a charge Pakistan denies. Both countries have since expelled diplomats and citizens, ordered the border shut and closed their airspace for each other.
Soldiers on each side have exchanged fire along their de facto border, with each blaming the other for shooting first.
Here's a look at multiple conflicts between the two countries since their bloody partition in 1947:
1947 — Months after British India is partitioned into a predominantly Hindu India and a Muslim-majority Pakistan, the two young nations fight their first war over control of Muslim-majority Kashmir, then a kingdom ruled by a Hindu monarch. The war killed thousands before ending in 1948.
1949 — A U.N.-brokered ceasefire line leaves Kashmir divided between India and Pakistan, with the promise of a U.N.-sponsored vote that would enable the region's people to decide whether to be part Pakistan or India. That vote has never been held.
1965 — The rivals fight their second war over Kashmir. Thousands are killed in inconclusive fighting before a ceasefire is brokered by the Soviet Union and the United States. Negotiations in Tashkent run until January 1966, ending in both sides giving back territories they seized during the war and withdrawing their armies.