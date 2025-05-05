India and Pakistan face off over Kashmir attack. Here's where the rivals stand

NEW DELHI — India and Pakistan are scrambling resources both military and diplomatic to respond to a crisis triggered by a massacre in Indian-controlled Kashmir that has heightened fears of a conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.
India blames Pakistan for backing the gunmen behind the April 22 killing of 26 people, most of them Indian Hindu tourists, and has described it as a terror attack. Islamabad denies the charge.
Both countries have expelled each other's diplomats and nationals, as well as closed their borders and shuttered airspace. India has also suspended a critical water-sharing treaty with Pakistan.
A Pakistani minister last week said his country had ''credible intelligence'' that an Indian strike was imminent. There has been no military action from India so far.
Here's where the situation stands since the attack:
World leaders urge de-escalation
After an initial wave of condemnations of the attack on tourists, world leaders are calling for both sides to avoid escalation. The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold closed consultations on Monday to discuss the situation.
International pressure has been piling on both New Delhi and Islamabad — which fought two of their three wars over disputed Kashmir — to ease tensions. Senior officials from the U.S., China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have urged both sides to exercise restraint. Iran has offered to mediate.