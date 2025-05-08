India and Pakistan don't fight wars like other countries. Here's why

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars since they gained independence from British India in 1947. They've also had dozens of skirmishes and conflicts, including one atop a glacier dubbed the coldest and highest-altitude battlefield in the world.
The latest escalation follows a deadly gun attack on tourists that India blames Pakistan for — Islamabad denies any connection. But they don't fight wars like other countries.
The dominant factor is their nuclear weapons arsenal, a distinct way of deterring major attacks and a guarantee that fighting doesn't get out of hand, even when the situation is spiraling.
Here's how — and why — Pakistan fight the way they do:
Their nuclear arsenals can destroy each other
''Pakistan and India have enough nuclear weapons to wipe the other side out several times over,'' says security analyst Syed Mohammed Ali, who is based in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. ''Their nuclear weapons create a scenario for mutually assured destruction.''
Both countries have ''deliberately developed'' the size and range of their stockpile to remind the other about the guarantee of mutually assured destruction, he adds.
Neither country discloses their nuclear capabilities but each is thought to have between 170 and 180 warheads that are short-, long- and medium-range. Both countries have different delivery systems — ways of launching and propelling these weapons to their targets.