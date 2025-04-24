India and Pakistan are again teetering on the brink of conflict over disputed Kashmir. Here's why

NEW DELHI — A deadly attack on tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir has again moved India and Pakistan closer to war as the two rivals downgraded diplomatic and trade ties, closed the main border crossing and revoked visas for each other's nationals.
Pakistan has denied it was behind Tuesday's attack that killed 26 mostly Indian tourists at a popular scenic spot in the Himalayan region, where India claimed it restored a sense of calm despite a decadeslong rebellion. A previously unknown militant group calling itself Kashmir Resistance has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Here's what to know about an escalation in tensions between the two nuclear armed rivals. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.
What's at the heart of the dispute?
Ties between India and Pakistan have been shaped by conflict, aggressive diplomacy and mutual suspicion, most notably in their competing claims over the stunning Himalayan region of Kashmir.
Armed insurgents in Kashmir have resisted New Delhi for decades, with many Muslim Kashmiris supporting the rebels' goal of uniting the territory either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of fomenting violence, a charge denied by Islamabad. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict over the years.
How has Pakistan responded to India's reprisals?
On Tuesday, gunmen fatally shot 26 people, mostly Indian tourists, in an attack near the picturesque town of Pahalgam. New Delhi immediately linked Pakistan to the attack, although it did not publicly produce any evidence.