India and Canada to restore diplomatic services nearly two years after killing of Sikh separatist

NEW DELHI — India and Canada agreed to restore diplomatic services nearly two years after Ottawa accused New Delhi of alleged involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, which turned into a row straining relations between the two countries.
The announcement was made after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, met Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.
''The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,'' a statement from Carney's office said.
High commissioners are senior diplomats, representing their country's interests and fostering relationships with the host nation.
Modi and Carney reiterated the importance of a bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and a commitment to the principle of territorial sovereignty, according to the statement. They also discussed further collaboration in several sectors, including technology, digital transition, food security, and critical minerals.
Meanwhile, India's foreign ministry underscored the importance of restarting senior ministerial engagements to ''rebuild trust and bring momentum to the relationship.''
Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau, shocked the world in September 2023 after announcing in Parliament there were credible allegations about India's link to the killing of Hareep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver. New Delhi vehemently denied the allegations and accused Trudeau's government of harboring extremists.
The Indian government had declared Nijjar a terrorist in 2020 under a law meant to suppress dissent. The Sikh independence advocate was a prominent member of the Khalistan movement, banned in India, to create an independent Sikh homeland. He was seen as a human rights activist by Sikh organizations.