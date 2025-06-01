India, a major user of coal power, is making large gains in clean energy adoption. Here is how

BENGALURU, India — One of the most carbon-polluting countries, India is also making huge efforts to harness the power of the sun, wind and other clean energy sources.
Most of the electricity in India, the world's most populous nation, still comes from coal, one of the dirtiest forms of energy. But coal's dominance is dropping, going from 60% of installed power capacity 11 years ago to less than 50% today, according to India's power ministry.
At the same time, India had its largest ever addition of clean power in the fiscal year between April 2024 and April of this year, adding 30 gigawatts — enough to power nearly 18 million Indian homes.
With a growing middle class and skyrocketing energy needs, how fast India can move away from coal and other fossil fuels, such as gasoline and oil, could have a large impact on global efforts to confront climate change.
Here is a snapshot of India's clean energy transition and some of the challenges.
Renewable energy is now the most economical option
Solar is now half the cost of power from new coal-powered plants. Availability of cheap components and many sunny days each year in India are some reasons experts say installed solar power increased 30 times in the last decade.
''Solar power is the cheapest it's ever been,'' said Ruchita Shah, an energy analyst at climate think-tank Ember. Shah added that dropping costs for energy storage, in the form of batteries, means that renewable power will be the ''new normal," even when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow.