Independent Dan Osborn launches new US Senate bid to challenge Nebraska Republican Pete Ricketts

OMAHA, Neb. — A former labor union boss who drew national headlines in his race last year as an independent candidate challenging Nebraska Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer is again throwing his hat into the political ring — this time to challenge Nebraska's junior senator, Republican Pete Ricketts, in 2026.
''I'm running for Senate because Congress shouldn't just be a playground for the rich,'' Dan Osborn said in a video released Tuesday to announce his candidacy. He criticized Ricketts, a former two-term Nebraska governor and multimillionaire who is the son of billionaire TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, as a lawmaker who ''bought his Senate seat.''
Ricketts' campaign responded by touting his voting record ''to secure the border and cut taxes for Nebraska workers'' and painted Osborn as beholden to Democrats.
''Dan Osborn is bought and paid for by his liberal, out-of-state, coastal donors,'' Ricketts campaign spokesman Will Coup said in a written statement.
That was a reference to the nearly $20 million Osborn received last year from political action committees, including those that tend to support Democratic candidates.
As he insisted last year, Osborn said he would serve as an independent if elected and has no plans to caucus with either Democrats or Republicans. He pointed to Ricketts' vote for Republicans' massive tax cut and spending bill last week that contains $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and cuts Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion.
''Congress spends their time bickering about how much we should cut taxes for billionaires and multinational corporations. We're just an afterthought,'' Osborn said. ''My kids and yours deserve an American dream too.''
It's a familiar refrain from Osborn, who centered his campaign last year on representing working families he says are being steamrolled by an ever-growing wealth gap and policies that favor the rich over the middle class.