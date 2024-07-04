The Twin Cities and much of the rest of Minnesota was in for a damp July 4th holiday, with morning rain sprinkling parade attendees and later storms bringing possible hail and even the chance of a tornado to the southern part of the state.

The expected rain had already led organizers to cancel or delay several fireworks celebrations across the region. It also dampened a parade in Eagan on Thursday morning that stretched down Yankee Doodle Road.

Ryan Dunleavy, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, said that celebrants who will be outside in the evening should closely check the websites for events that haven't yet been cancelled, as well as the weather forecast.

Beyond the threat of rain or lightning, low clouds might obscure pyrotechnic displays, he said. But the potential washout depends on how quickly forecasted storms move through the region.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, a half an inch of rain had already fallen in Chanhassen. Across the metro area, 2 to 3 inches of rain were expected through the day — with the potential for more in the heaviest pockets.

The next line of storms, which will develop first in the southwestern part of the state and then move east, could be more severe, Dunleavy said. "That could include an isolated tornado or large hail," he added, and that threat extends all the way to the Twin Cities.

In Eagan on Thursday morning, both sides of the street were crammed with crowds, many putting up tents to stay out of the weather. By the end of the procession, rain had picked up, and the streets were lined with soggy tarps, ponchos and umbrellas.

Some were surprised the city hadn't called off the event. Last year's fun fest parade was canceled halfway through, when a sudden torrential downpour sent crowds running and floats speeding to the end of the route, residents Diane Baker and Sue Lentz said.

"We love parades. We're a parades family," Baker said. "This rain won't stop us."

Both women hoped the rain wouldn't stop tonight's fireworks. "My husband couldn't take it," said Lentz. "He woke up, said 'no way,' and bailed."