Saturday’s Wind Gusts

While temperatures were nice across the region on Saturday, it certainly felt cooler when the winds picked up! The peak wind gust at an airport across the state was 52 mph in Alexandria, and here in the Twin Cities we saw a peak gust of 46 mph at 5:55 PM.

Rain Late Monday Into Tuesday

As we head through the first part of the week, we will be watching an area of low pressure move from central South Dakota Monday morning to the Great Lakes by Wednesday. This will bring a batch of rain along with it, with some of that rain heavier at times. Rain will start to move into western Minnesota during the second half of the afternoon hours on Monday (loop above: 7 AM to 7 PM Monday)

That rain will continue to work its way slowly eastward as we head through Monday Night, with showers in the Twin Cities expected by sunrise Tuesday (loop above from 7 PM Monday through 7 AM Tuesday). Up north, some snow could be mixed in with the rain, especially towards the Arrowhead.

Rain will continue to impact the state as we go through Tuesday morning, particularly from Roseau to Rochester (loop above: Tuesday 7 AM to 1 PM).

You can see the rain chances become more scattered as we head into Tuesday afternoon across the state (loop above: Tuesday 1 PM - 7 PM).

The heaviest precipitation amounts through Tuesday evening will be across western Minnesota, where up to around an inch could be possible. Closer to the Twin Cities, rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch are expected. Some light snow could accumulate Monday Night into early Tuesday up around Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Hibbing.

While hourly rainfall rates are expected to remain under half an inch, especially out into western Minnesota it would only take an inch to an inch and a half of rain in a three hour period to potentially cause flash flooding. Due to this, a Marginal threat of excessive rain/flash flooding is in place across portions of Minnesota Monday into Monday Night.

Minnesota Fishing Opener This Saturday

Are you getting your boat and fishing gear ready for the Minnesota Fishing Opener on Saturday? If you're heading out to your local lake early Saturday morning (social distancing from others, of course) you'll want to pack the warmer coat as temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s across the state.

As we go throughout Saturday, highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the state. We'll watch for an isolated shower (or even snow shower) at times, otherwise, skies are expected to be mainly sunny. Last year's Fishing Opener had a high of 65F in the Twin Cities with 0.01" of rainfall.

There'll be a little bit more of a chill to the air as well, as winds on Saturday will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15-20 mph in portions of the state.

One More Relapse, Just For Fun!

By Paul Douglas

Spring is a cruel mistress, especially in the Upper Midwest, where the weather can change faster than a politician's alibi. Wait, did you really think there wouldn't be some sort of atmospheric retribution or cosmic payback after a few blissful days of 70s? Spring at this latitude is always 2 steps forward, one step back. Strike that. One step forward, 2 steps back.

I don't want to bury the lede: it won't snow anytime soon, but light jackets will be necessary much of this week, with temperatures 5-15F below average.

Clouds stream in today but rain should hold off until tonight and Tuesday. The sun peeks out on Wednesday, but a reinforcing slap of cooler arrives by late week, with metro daytime highs stuck in the low 50s Friday and Saturday.

If skies clear and winds ease early Saturday morning (good chance) a light frost may materialize, even in the outer suburbs of the Twin Cities. Because there's nothing more refreshing than a May frost!

60s return next week, with a few T-storms. Deep breaths.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Fading sun. Rain tonight. Wake up 40. High 63. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool and gray, showers likely. Wake up 46. High 55. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Drier with a few sunny breaks. Wake up 43. High 60. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, cool breeze. Wake up 41. High 58. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds, light-jacket-worthy. Wake up 39. High 56. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Frost risk early. Cool sunshine. Wake up 34. High 54. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Unsettled with a few showers. Wake up 38. High 58. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

This Day in Weather History

May 4th

1926: Morris goes from winter to summer temperatures in one day. The morning low was 32, followed by a high of 89.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

May 4th

Average High: 66F (Record: 91F set in 1952)

Average Low: 45F (Record: 22F set in 1967)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.01" set in 1959)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 2.0" set in 1890)

Record Snow Depth: Trace in 1954

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 4th

Sunrise: 5:57 AM

Sunset: 8:23 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 25 minutes and 40 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 38 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? May 6th (14 hours, 30 minutes, and 52 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 5:30 AM: May 30th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:30 PM: May 10th (8:30 PM)

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

While Monday will start off with mainly sunny skies, clouds will be on the increase. As mentioned above, rain is expected to move in Monday Night. Morning temperatures will start off around 40F, with highs climbing to around 60F.

As we look statewide, we'll be watching those rain chances moving in late in the day in western Minnesota, with chances working their way east into the overnight hours. Skies will start sunny but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will range from around 60F across southern Minnesota to barely making it into the low 40s along the North Shore.

These temperatures Monday will be below average statewide by up to 15F degrees in some locations. The average high for May 4th in the Twin Cities is 66F.

We'll see below average highs continue for the week in the Twin Cities, with highs stuck in the 50s to low 60s. There are indications that we could be even a little cooler as we head toward Friday as an area of colder air moves out of Canada into the Great Lakes late this week into the weekend.

And as we look at the extended temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, cooler than average temperatures are likely as we head through the middle of the month across the region. At least that will hopefully mean some free air-conditioning!

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a frontal system with an area of low pressure will move from the Texas Panhandle into the Tennessee Valley, bringing the threat of showers and thunderstorms with it. Another area of low pressure in the upper Midwest will bring showers and even a few snowflakes as we go into the overnight hours. A system pushing out of New England will bring some rain showers, and another system moving toward the Pacific Northwest will bring the chance of rain and higher elevation snow. A few record highs will be possible across portions of Texas, including Wichita Falls and Midland.

Some of the heaviest rain through Tuesday evening will fall across portions of the mid-Mississippi Valley eastward toward West Virginia, where 1-3" of rain could fall. In some of the western mountains, between 6-12" of snow could fall in some locations, with up to an inch possible in portions of northern Minnesota.

More Southwest Record Heat This Week

Now we go from snow to heat, as more record highs are expected by the middle of the week in the Southwest. Areas like Phoenix, Tucson, and Palm Springs could see record highs on Wednesday.

More record highs will be possible Thursday from Los Angeles to Yuma, Phoenix, and El Paso.

Severe weather outlook for May features a backloaded tornado season

More from the Capital Weather Gang: "Early May is expected to be less active compared to average. Severe thunderstorms still will develop in some areas — especially over the eastern Plains and Mississippi Valley — but the odds of widespread severe thunderstorm or tornado activity over the central and southern Plains look to be lower than during an average start to May. ... A ramp-up in storm activity could be on its way around May 15 to 22, with a number of features aligning to boost potential tornado and severe thunderstorm chances late in the month. Early indications suggest near-average or above-average storm potential over the southern and central Plains during this time frame, bleeding into the High Plains by the end of May and into June."

Drought makes early start of the fire season likely in Northern California

More from the Los Angeles Times: "Expanding and intensifying drought in Northern California portends an early start to the wildfire season, and the National Interagency Fire Center is predicting above-normal potential for large wildfires by midsummer. Mountain snowpack has been below average across the High Sierra, southern Cascades and the Great Basin, and the agency warns that these areas need to be monitored closely as fuels continue to dry out. The agency also cites a warm, dry pattern in Oregon and central and eastern Washington, and assigns all of these areas a higher-than-average likelihood of wildfires in July."

How climate change could make infectious diseases even more difficult to combat in the future

More from Business Insider: "According to research from the World Health Organization, and other institutions, the threat of climate change could make outbreaks even worse in the coming decades. Researchers fear that as temperatures continue to rise, infectious-disease carrying animals could adapt to more widespread climates, pathogens could become stronger at surviving in hotter temperatures, and the human immune system could face greater difficulty in battling illness."

- D.J. Kayser