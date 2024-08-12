Incarcerated fathers and daughters reunite at a daddy-daughter dance in Netflix documentary

''I am always an advocate for them,'' Patton said. ''I hear them saying that ‘My dad is valuable to me but I'm really ticked off at him right now.' Or ‘My dad is great, and someone else is trying to tell me that he's not and I want you to not see my father as the bad man because he made a poor decision. But he still loves me.' I'm hearing all of these lived experiences through many girls in the community. I want to see how we can help them.''