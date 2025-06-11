In 'Youth Group' comic, evangelical kids sing silly songs about Jesus, fight demons

(RNS) — When he was a teenager in the 1990s, Jordan Morris was always up for a bit of mischief — as long as it didn't involve sex or drugs, two things he was sure would kill him.
So he went to a megachurch youth group, which promised teenage shenanigans without much danger. The ''sanitized mischief,'' as he describes it, was perfect for Morris, who grew up as a nerdy, nervous kid.
''Youth group was great for me,'' Morris said. ''We can put on a show, we can sing little songs, we can do little skits. We can toilet paper the pastor's house and clean it up later. And I just don't have to worry that someone is going to try and pressure me into something that I'm scared of.''
Now a Los Angeles-based comedy writer and podcaster, Morris has fond memories of his time in youth group. Those memories — and his love for horror movies like ''The Exorcist'' — inspired him to write ''Youth Group,'' a graphic novel about church teens who fight demons while singing silly songs about Jesus.
___
This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
___
Think ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer'' — the 1990s hit movie and later television series — goes to church.