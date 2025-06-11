In 'Youth Group' comic, evangelical kids sing silly songs about Jesus, fight demons

Matthew Cressler, a religion scholar and creator of the webcomic series ''Bad Catholics, Good Trouble,'' said comics with evangelical or denominational settings like ''Youth Group'' are uncommon. Religion in comics, he said, is often seen as ''a marker of difference'': for example, Kamala Khan, the Muslim-American hero known as Ms. Marvel, or Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil, who is Irish-Catholic. In the 1960s, when Daredevil was created, Catholics were still seen as outsiders to the American mainstream, and many of the most popular heroes, like Batman, were seen as Mainline Protestants.