In Virginia and New Jersey governor's races, Democrats reprise a 2018 roadmap for opposing Trump 2.0

For national Democrats who have spent months debating how to counter the president's aggressive second administration, it's a reminder of what worked for the party during Trump's first term. Spanberger and Sherrill were headliners in the 2018 roster of center-left Democrats who helped flip House control from Republicans with balanced appeals to moderates, progressives and even anti-Trump conservatives. Now, they're leading statewide tickets in races that could offer Democrats a back-to-the-future path forward as they look toward next year's midterms.