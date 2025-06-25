In US, the Iranian diaspora contends with the Israel-Iran war and a fragile ceasefire

Born and raised in Iran, Fariba Pajooh, was detained in her country before coming to the United States. She wants to see changes in her homeland — but not by Israel firing missiles or the U.S. dropping bombs.
''Iranian people deserve democracy and freedom,'' said the 45-year-old doctoral candidate in Detroit. ''But real change cannot come through foreign military attacks, missiles and bombs. History has shown that democracy is not delivered by force.''
The fast-changing war between Israel and Iran, in which the U.S. recently inserted itself by targeting Iran's nuclear sites, has caused a mix of emotions — including fear and uncertainty — among many in the Iranian diaspora in America and also showcased differences of opinion over the country's future.
Florida House legislator Anna V. Eskamani, the daughter of Iranian immigrants, stressed that complexity.
''I think most of the diaspora is united in wanting to see a different government in Iran and wanting to see a democracy in Iran, but I think we're also very concerned about the health and safety of our loved ones and the impact on innocent civilians.''
Diaspora divided on approach to change in Iran
Some, like Eskamani, support diplomacy rather than war; others, she said, hope military action can lead to an overthrow of the Iranian government.
''It's very difficult, because not only are you just worried about what's happening with your family, but then you're worried about the division within the community here in the United States and around the world,'' she said ''So it's just layer upon layer of complexity.''