In Ukraine, a city grieves for a family killed in a deadly Russia missile attack

Dressed in black, his face still marked by blast injuries, he was supported by another man as he walked to the church and stood over the open white caskets of his wife, Yevgenia, 43, and daughters Emilia, 7, Daryna, 18, and Yaryna, 21, who were clothed in traditional dress with wreaths of flowers on their heads. Mourners filed past the caskets, some leaving flowers and others stopping to hug the father. Residents lined the streets of Lviv as hearses and other vehicles carried the victims to a nearby cemetery, followed by more than a dozen black-clad priests and students carrying white wooden crosses.