In Uganda's chaotic capital, boda-boda motorcycle taxis are a source of life and death

''We must appreciate where the boda-boda comes from, how this whole phenomenon grew,'' said Charles M. Mpagi, spokesman for Tugende, a Kampala-based company that specializes in financing boda-boda purchases. ''You have quite a large number of people that are young, who can't find jobs to do, whether in the public sector or the private sector, and they do not have significant alternative income to get into other enterprises.''