In Uganda, a tougher bicycle offers hope for better health coverage in rural areas

LIRA, Uganda — The bicycle parked in Lucy Abalo's compound doesn't belong to her. Any one of the hundreds of people in her village can show up and ask to use it.
A man might wish to take his pregnant wife for a checkup. A woman might need transport to pick up HIV medication. An injured child might need a trip to a hospital.
''The goodness about this bike,'' Abalo said, is its availability to all.
She is one of dozens of ''village doctors'' in rural Uganda who recently were supplied with the Buffalo Bicycle, so called because its steel parts are reinforced to perform in areas with bad roads.
World Bicycle Relief, a Chicago-based nonprofit, promotes the Buffalo Bicycle in remote parts of Africa. It collaborates with governments, non-governmental groups and others who use the bikes to improve access to health services.
In Uganda, an east African country of 45 million people, efforts to market the bicycle have focused on supporting health workers like Abalo, who visits people's homes and reports any issues to authorities.
As a community health extension worker, or CHEW, she has gained the trust of villagers, who can knock on her door in emergency situations. She said she helps to look after about 8,000 people in the area.
And at least twice a week, she is required to report to a government-run health center about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away and assist with triaging patients.