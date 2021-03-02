When a nurse living on the Upper West Side of New York City checked an app for neighborhood bulletins in the fall, she learned about the discovery of a Jacob Lawrence painting a few blocks away. It had turned out to be one of five panels long missing from the artist's groundbreaking 30-panel series "Struggle: From the History of the American People," which was on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The name Jacob Lawrence rang a bell.

She walked over to look more closely at a small figurative painting on her dining room wall, where it had hung for two decades, a gift from her mother-in-law. The nurse learned from the app that Lawrence was a leading modernist painter of the 20th century — and one of the few Black artists of his time to gain broad recognition in the art world.

The woman told the story to her 20-year-old son, who had studied art and googled the Met's exhibition. He found a murky black-and-white photograph of their very painting being used as a place holder for Panel 28. The wall label read: "location unknown."

"It didn't look like anything special," said the owner, who is in her late 40s and arrived from Ukraine at 18. "I passed by it on my way to the kitchen a thousand times a day. I didn't know I had a masterpiece."

After she had connected the dots, she called the Met. Soon Randall Griffey and Sylvia Yount, co-curators of the Met's Lawrence show, and Isabelle Duvernois, the Met's paintings conservator, were making their second trip to an Upper West Side apartment in the space of two weeks to verify the authenticity of a Lawrence painting not been seen publicly since 1960.

Panel 14, Panel 20 and Panel 29 remain at large. The Peabody Essex has set up the e-mail missingpanels@pem.org for people to share information. "Oh, we're totally going to find them!" Gordon said.

So check your walls on the way to the kitchen.