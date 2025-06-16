In this Israeli city hit by an Iranian missile, many people still support their military's operation

PETAH TIKVA, Israel — When an Iranian missile slammed into this central Israeli city, Miryam was huddled inside the concrete safe room in her family's apartment.
Miryam was unscathed by the blast. But four people in the building next door were killed, and the explosion blew off the doors to the apartment and destroyed the kitchen and bathroom.
''This was the scariest thing I'd ever experienced,'' said Miryam, who spoke to AP on condition that her last name not be used because she serves in the military. ''But the right thing is to attack Iran; I don't want them to have this power over us.''
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long identified Iran as Israel's greatest enemy, citing its hostile rhetoric and support for militant groups and accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons — a charge Iran denies. After years of threats, Israel launched a surprise attack on Friday, killing Iranian military leaders and striking nuclear facilities in a blistering aerial assault.
While no opinion polls have been released yet, the Israeli public — and even Netanyahu's rivals in the opposition – appears to be lining up behind the military operation in these early days.
Such sentiment was evident in Petah Tikva, a middle-class city outside Tel Aviv where nearly a dozen residents said they support the operation, even after the deadly blast.
The Iranian missiles appear to be the strongest assault on Israel's heartland since then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's Scud missile attacks during the first Gulf War in 1991.
Residents in the area had packed suitcases, with some headed to stay with relatives and others to hotels paid for by the city. Idle teenagers sat among the wreckage staring at their ruined apartments.