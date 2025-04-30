In their words: What judges and Trump's government say about Abrego Garcia's mistaken deportation

President Donald Trump says he ''could'' bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador if he wanted to. But he insists the 29-year-old Salvadoran, who had been living in Maryland and is married to an American citizen, is a member of the violent MS-13 gang and the kind of person who should not be allowed to live in the United States.
The Republican administration is dug in on its contention that the government should not have to repatriate Abrego Garcia. The Supreme Court has said the administration must work to bring back him back.
For weeks, officials alternated between admitting that Abrego Garcia was deported in error and arguing that the U.S. has no more power in the matter because he is now in El Salvador.
But Trump, told during an ABC News interview Tuesday marking his 100th day in office, that he could use the telephone on his Oval Office desk to call El Salvador's president and ask him to return Abrego Garcia, replied, ''I could.''
''And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that,'' Trump said.
Here is a look at what judges, federal officials, the president and his lieutenants have said about Abrego Garcia's case.
A claim of MS-13 gang activity
SPRING 2019: Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains Abrego Garcia and, according to court records, asserts that an informant has identified him as ''a verified gang member.'' An immigration judge denies bond, saying Abrego Garcia is ''confirmed to be a ranking member of the MS-13 gang.''