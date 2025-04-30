In their words: What judges and Trump's government say about Abrego Garcia's mistaken deportation

FALL 2019: Another immigration judge grants Abrego Garcia protection from removal to El Salvador, affirming Abrego Garcia's claim that he would be endangered by local gangs. But the judge denies blanket asylum, noting that ''withholding from removal, in contrast to asylum, confers only the right not to be deported to a particular country rather than the right to remain in the U.S.'' This point will become key to the Trump administration's arguments.