In their words: What judges and Trump's government say about Abrego Garcia's mistaken deportation

President Donald Trump's administration has dug in on its contention that the government should not have to repatriate Kilmar Abrego Garcia, despite U.S. Supreme Court and lower court rulings that he was wrongly deported and should be returned to the United States.
For weeks, officials alternated between admitting Abrego Garcia — a 29-year-old Salvadoran who had been living in Maryland and is married to a U.S. citizen — was deported in error and arguing that the U.S. has no more power in the matter because he's in El Salvador.
Here is a look at what judges, federal officials, the president and his lieutenants have said about Abrego Garcia's case.
A claim of MS-13 gang activity
SPRING 2019: During Trump's first administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains Abrego Garcia and, according to court records, asserts that an informant has identified him as ''a verified gang member.'' An immigration judge denies bond, saying Abrego Garcia is ''confirmed to be a ranking member of the MS-13 gang by a proven and reliable source.''
The official Notice to Appear in immigration court, however, focuses only on the undisputed fact that Abrego Garcia previously crossed the U.S. border without legal status — he ''was not then admitted or paroled after inspection by an immigration officer,'' the notice says. Abrego Garcia and his attorneys deny gang affiliation; he's never been charged with a related crime.
FALL 2019: Another immigration judge grants Abrego Garcia protection from removal to El Salvador, affirming his contention that he would be endangered by local gangs. But the judge denies blanket asylum, noting that ''withholding from removal, in contrast to asylum, confers only the right not to be deported to a particular country rather than the right to remain in the U.S.'' This point will become key to the Trump administration's arguments.
MARCH 12, 2025: According to court documents, ICE agents arrest Abrego Garcia, telling him his ''immigration status has changed.'' He's later deported to El Salvador's CECOT prison.