In their own words: What justices, Trump and groups say about courts and birthright citizenship

At the Supreme Court Friday, justices lambasted one another over the extent of judicial authority. Dissenting Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused President Donald Trump of trying to game the courts to break the law. The president expressed joy in reclaiming some power back from the judiciary, while advocates sounded worries for immigrant families before filing new legal challenges.
The high court ruled that federal judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions, but the decision left unclear whether Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship could soon take effect in parts of the country.
Here are some of the arguments and comments made by justices, Trump and advocates regarding the court's 6-3 ruling over an effort by the president to deny birthright citizenship to children born to immigrants.
Barrett, Jackson on the judiciary's role
Justice Amy Coney Barrett defended the majority opinion that the judiciary does not have ''unbridled authority'' to enforce the president's duty to follow the law. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who joined Sotomayor's dissent, wrote that the role of lower courts should ensure that.
''For that to actually happen, courts must have the power to order everyone (including the Executive) to follow the law — full stop,'' Jackson wrote.
Barrett called Jackson's arguments ''extreme'' and said her reasoning was not tethered ''to any doctrine whatsoever.''
''She offers a vision of the judicial role that would make even the most ardent defender of judicial supremacy blush," Barrett wrote.