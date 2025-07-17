In their own words: Trump, Patel, Bongino and Bondi on the Epstein scandal

PHOENIX — When Jeffrey Epstein died in prison, then-President Donald Trump speculated that authorities might be wrong in ruling it a suicide.
Many of his allies in the pro-Trump media went further, casting Epstein's death as a murder meant to continue a decades-long coverup of pedophilia by elites.
Now back in the White House, Trump has elevated prominent proponents of Epstein conspiracies to senior law enforcement roles, and they're struggling to contain a fire that they spent years stoking. Much of Trump's base is choosing to believe the president's earlier claims about Epstein over his latest contention that there's nothing of substance in government files.
Here's a look at how Trump and his aides, including the attorney general and FBI leadership, fanned the flames of the Epstein conspiracy theories over the years, and how they're now trying to extinguish them.
In their own words:
Trump and Epstein were friends
Before Epstein's sexual predation was well-known, he and Trump were friends. Both were New Yorkers with homes in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump knew something about Epstein's ''social life'' and interest in women ''on the younger side,'' though there's no evidence Trump was aware Epstein was involved in sex trafficking of minors, as prosecutors allege.
''I've known Jeff for 15 years,'' Trump told New York Magazine for a 2002 profile of Epstein. ''Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.''