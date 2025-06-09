In their own words: Trump, Newsom trade insults and barbs over National Guard in Los Angeles

The swiftly evolving situation in the Los Angeles area over protests surrounding immigration enforcement actions has also cued up a public spat between President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California governor who has been one of the Republican president's most vocal Democratic critics.
After Trump on Sunday called up 2,000 National Guard troops to respond, Newsom said he would sue the administration. Trump cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is ''a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States." The president also agreed with one of his top advisers that maybe the governor should be arrested.
Here's a look at back-and-forth between Trump and Newsom in their own words:
The troops
''You have violent people, and we're not gonna let them get away with it.'' — Trump, Sunday, in remarks to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.
Newsom's ire has been elevated over Trump's decision to, without his support, call up the California National Guard for deployment into his state. In a letter Sunday, Newsom called on Trump to rescind the Guard deployment, calling it a ''serious breach of state sovereignty.''
The governor, who was in Los Angeles meeting with local law enforcement and other officials, also told protesters they were playing into Trump's plans and would face arrest for violence or property destruction.