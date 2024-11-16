LIMA, Peru — In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration.'
In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration'
In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration.'
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 9:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration'
In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration.'