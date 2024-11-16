Wires

In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration'

In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration.'

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 9:22PM

LIMA, Peru — In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration.'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration'

In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration.'

Wires

President-elect Trump names Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary

Wires

Eight killed and 17 injured after knife attack at a vocational school in eastern Chinese city of Yixing, police say