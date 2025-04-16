In 'The Wedding Banquet,' a queer landmark is reborn for today

NEW YORK — The filmmaker Andrew Ahn grew up in what he calls ''a Blockbuster Video family.'' They would rent three or four movies every weekend. When Ahn was 8, his mom rented the VHS for Ang Lee's ''The Wedding Banquet.''
''She was like, ‘It's this Asian movie that white people are talking about,''' Ahn remembers. ''She rented it not knowing it was queer.''
Lee's 1993 film followed a Taiwanese immigrant New Yorker (Winston Chao) who attempts to marry a woman (May Chin) to placate his parents and hide his gay partner (Mitchell Lichtenstein) from them. It was a still-rare gay, Asian American rom-com that became an Oscar-nominated landmark.
When Ahn, 39, was approached about revisiting ''The Wedding Banquet,'' he was daunted. But, as the son of Korean immigrants, Ahn, whose movies include ''Driveways'' and ''Fire Island,'' felt like he had something to contribute.
''Throughout my career I've tried to explore this balance between sexuality and culture and family,'' Ahn said in a recent interview over coffee. ''I saw many gay films coming of age as a gay man where those things felt kind of siloed. Here, you could see how they were so intertwined. Watching it when I was 8 years old really set the bar.''
Ahn's ''The Wedding Banquet,'' which opens in theaters Friday, is the most personal of remakes. Even that word, ''remake,'' his collaborators avoid when talking about it. Ahn's film, starring Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang and Han Gi-chan, revisits and rebuilds Lee's queer comedy of errors for a new generation.
''It started with a very simple proposition: Nobody is remaking ‘The Wedding Banquet,''' says producer James Schamus, who co-wrote both the original and Ahn's film. ''The only way this film gets made is if we reenvision and take inspiration from Ang Lee's original movie. But the fundamental requirement was: It must be something new and it must be something of our time.''
Just as Lee's film was, Ahn's ''The Wedding Banquet'' is ''something fixed in history,'' as Gladstone says. A jubilant farce, radiant with queer love, ''The Wedding Banquet'' arrives 32 years later as both a big-screen symbol of what's changed for LGBTQ people since then, and what hasn't. Made last year, ''The Wedding Banquet'' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival just a week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump ushered in new challenges for the LGBTQ community. That's prompted Ahn and his cast to reconsider, and double down on, what this ''Wedding Banquet'' means for right now.