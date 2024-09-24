In the gateway to the Arctic, fat, ice and polar bears are crucial. All three are in trouble.

There are now about 600 polar bears in the Western Hudson Bay, one of the most threatened of the 20 populations of the white beasts. That's about half the number of 40 years ago, says York, director of research at Polar Bear International. His latest study, with a team of scientists from various fields, shows that if the world doesn't cut back more on emissions of heat-trapping gases ''we could lose this population entirely by the end of the century,'' he says.