In swift verdict, federal jury finds Red Lake mom guilty of murdering her two sons

A federal jury deliberated for just one hour to find a Red Lake mother guilty of killing her two sons in a horrific case that sparked a statewide Amber Alert.
Jennifer Stately, 37, stood trial the past two weeks in downtown Minneapolis where her attorney argued an insanity defense, claiming that she feared her 5- and 6-year-old sons would kill her so she stabbed them, set her house on fire and fled with her then 3-year-old son, sparking the alert.
The jury reached a swift verdict Wednesday, Feb. 25, finding Stately guilty on all counts, including premeditated murder, murder in the course of committing child abuse, murder in the course of committing arson, arson and felony child neglect.
Stately, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, will remain in U.S. Marshals Service custody before her sentencing. That date has not been set.
The trial began Feb. 10, when jurors silently wiped away tears as they viewed graphic images of two young brothers, Remi and Tristan, stabbed in their scorched home on March 15, 2024.
After the stabbings and setting her home ablaze, Stately fled with her youngest son. It was Minnesota’s first Amber Alert from a tribal reservation.
A motorist spotted Stately’s vehicle an hour after the alert was issued and called 911. Stately was charged first in state District Court with child neglect, as the toddler was malnourished and covered in wounds. Federal prosecutors later indicted her.
Stately’s attorney Paul Engh, a high-profile defense attorney, argued an insanity defense, which are historically difficult cases to win.