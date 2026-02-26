Advertisement
Bemidji

In swift verdict, federal jury finds Red Lake mom guilty of murdering her two sons

She was mentally ill and believed her two older sons “threatened to kill her,” her defense attorney said.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 6:43PM
The Amber Alert issued in 2024 after Jennifer Stately fled with her then-3-year-old son. (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
A federal jury deliberated for just one hour to find a Red Lake mother guilty of killing her two sons in a horrific case that sparked a statewide Amber Alert.

Jennifer Stately, 37, stood trial the past two weeks in downtown Minneapolis where her attorney argued an insanity defense, claiming that she feared her 5- and 6-year-old sons would kill her so she stabbed them, set her house on fire and fled with her then 3-year-old son, sparking the alert.

The jury reached a swift verdict Wednesday, Feb. 25, finding Stately guilty on all counts, including premeditated murder, murder in the course of committing child abuse, murder in the course of committing arson, arson and felony child neglect.

Stately, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, will remain in U.S. Marshals Service custody before her sentencing. That date has not been set.

The trial began Feb. 10, when jurors silently wiped away tears as they viewed graphic images of two young brothers, Remi and Tristan, stabbed in their scorched home on March 15, 2024.

After the stabbings and setting her home ablaze, Stately fled with her youngest son. It was Minnesota’s first Amber Alert from a tribal reservation.

A motorist spotted Stately’s vehicle an hour after the alert was issued and called 911. Stately was charged first in state District Court with child neglect, as the toddler was malnourished and covered in wounds. Federal prosecutors later indicted her.

Stately’s attorney Paul Engh, a high-profile defense attorney, argued an insanity defense, which are historically difficult cases to win.

Engh told the Minnesota Star Tribune that “she thought the house was demonized” and believed her two older sons “threatened to kill her.”

“The verdict has compounded the tragedy. Ms. Stately has now forever lost her life to a prison cell,” Engh said in a statement Thursday. He noted her youngest son is in the care of Stately’s mother.

Judge John Tunheim presided over the trial with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Kraker and Garrett Fields leading the prosecution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Members of Red Lake’s fire and police departments took the witness stand to describe the call that they initially thought was just a house fire.

The case came at a time when the Red Lake community was hosting ceremonies to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Red Lake school shooting, Minnesota’s deadliest school shooting.

Superintendent Tim Lutz said they combined vigils to also “pay respect and to support each other in the wake of the death of those two children,” who were in Head Start and first grade.

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

