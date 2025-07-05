In Sinaloa's capital, news of a boxing scion's arrest and allegations of cartel ties cause unease

CULIACAN, Mexico — Inside a sports arena in Sinaloa state's capital, the crowd was sparse early on the card as young amateur boxers in puffy headgear threw punches and danced about the ring. Outside stood a bronze statue of Julio César Chávez in boxing trunks, one glove raised.
The event Friday was organized by one of Chávez's brothers and ''The Legend'' himself was advertised as a specially invited guest. But Chávez didn't appear. It had been a difficult week for the family.
Chávez's eldest son, Julio César Chávez Jr., was arrested by U.S. immigration agents outside his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, accused of overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application.
But more significant here in Culiacan was that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also noted that there was an active warrant for his arrest in Mexico for alleged arms and drug trafficking and suggested ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. The agency said he would be processed for expedited removal.
The Legend
The name Julio César Chávez in Culiacan is like saying Diego Maradona in Argentina. People stop and conversations begin.
Chávez is the city's idol and source of pride, known simply as ''The Legend.'' He went from a working class neighborhood along train tracks to the highest echelons of boxing fame and became a national hero.
But when the questions turn to Chávez's eldest son and the Sinaloa Cartel, conversation ends and eyes avert.